'Arjun Tendulkar Khelega Hi Nahi': R Ashwin Drops Bold and Brutal Take Over LSG Pacer's Chances In IPL 2026

Arjun Tendulkar has been one of the biggest topics of the town following his shift to the Lucknow Super Giants. The all-rounder is gelling with the team during their pre-season training camps, which lead up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

After being traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants, All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar is seeking a fresh start in the Indian Premier League. The young all-rounder joined LSG for INR 30 lakh, a move that could provide him with greater opportunities to showcase his talent.

But R Ashwin thinks otherwise, as he claimed that Arjun Tendulkar may not receive a chance at all.

Ashwin Delivers a Scathing Mic-Drop On Arjun Tendulkar's Chances In IPL 2026

R Ashwin has claimed that Arjun Tendulkar may not receive any chances to be in action for LSG in the IPL 2026 season. The former Indian cricketer argued that it would be difficult for the all-rounder to fit into the playing XI as the Super Giants have a loaded fast bowling unit.

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He further assumed that the only time Arjun would be in action would be when he could replace a player because of injury.

"Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi [Arjun Tendulkar won't play at all], and let's not even go there. I think it is very difficult because there are Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. There are so many fast bowlers. How will he play? I don't think he makes any case unless and until there are a lot of injuries," R Ashwin said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

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Arjun Tendulkar’s Do-or-Die Shot at Redemption In IPL 2026

For Arjun Tendulkar, this shift represents a crucial chance at redemption after an inconsistent stint with the Mumbai Indians. The 26‑year‑old featured in five matches across the 2023 and 2024 seasons but has yet to showcase his potential.