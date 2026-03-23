'Not A Fan: Delhi Capitals Skipper Axar Patel's No-Nonsense Verdict On Impact Player Rule Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL: Delhi Capitals will hope to end their IPL curse when they open their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Axar Patel played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup triumph recently. But his focus will now be on leading Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL title, which has eluded them for a long time.

Axar Patel Opens Up On Impact Player Rule

The Impact player rule has had its fair share of concern and a number of players have spoken out on this aspect of the game. The impact player rule has allegedly negated the role of all-rounders. After severe criticism, the BCCI offered to review the rule after the 2027 season.

On being asked about the impact player rule, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said, "I don't like the impact player rule because I'm an all-rounder. Before this rule, we used to pick all-rounders. But due to this rule, team management goes ahead with a specialist batter or bowler. But at the same time, rules are rules, and we have to follow them. But from a personal view, I don't like the impact player rule."

Delhi have undergone a number of leadership changes in the past. But despite missing out on a playoff spot, the management has relied on Axar and the onus will be on the all-rounder to turn the wheel in their favour.

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Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad

Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.