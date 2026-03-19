Arjun Tendulkar’s Sachin-Like Tricks Win Over Rishabh Pant During LSG Camp: ‘You’re So Enthu Bhai’

Arjun Tendulkar has been turning heads at the Lucknow Super Giants camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Some of the Indian cricketers' strategies and tricks heavily impressed franchise skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Following his stint with the Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar has found a new IPL home with the Lucknow Super Giants. The Indian all-rounder was traded from MI to LSG for INR 30 lakh, giving him a fresh start and perhaps some much-needed opportunity.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Sachin-Style Tricks Win Over Rishabh Pant

Arjun Tendulkar is already winning hearts with his skills and technique during LSG's pre-IPL camp. The Indian all-rounder implements some tactics of his father, Sachin Tendulkar.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant is highly impressed with Arjun's work ethic as they continue to build a bond during the camp and before the IPL 2026 season kicks off.

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In a video shared by LSG on social media, Rishabh Pant learned that Arjun Tendulkar's bat weighs significantly more than his own. The video further showed that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was impressed with Arjun's work ethic as he undertook practice under Yuvraj Singh's mentorship a day after his marriage to entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok.

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Rishabh Pant asked, "Yuvi pa je saath, you were also practising? Shaadi ke agle din hi?" to which Arjun mentioned, "Ha (yes)." Pant went on to applaud his ethics, saying, "You're so enthu [enthusiastic], bhai!"

IPL 2026 The Ultimate Chance For Arjun Tendulkar To Redeem Himself

The 2026 season would be crucial for the Lucknow Super Giants, and certain players would be keen to display their full potential in the competition.

For Arjun Tendulkar, it is the ultimate chance of redemption after having an on-and-off time with the Mumbai Indians. The 26-year-old made five appearances for MI in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but is yet to deliver in full potential.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, would be yearning to deliver in the upcoming season. The wicketkeeper-batter did not impress in the preceding season and could not take the franchise towards the IPL playoffs.