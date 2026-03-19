WATCH | Virat Kohli Nearly Cleaned up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Jasprit Bumrah-Like Yorker During RCB Training Session Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli was nearly cleaned up by a lethal Bhuvneshwar Kumar yorker during RCB's training session. Bhuvneshwar would be playing for RCB this season and by the looks of things, it seems he is a great addition for the franchise. With Bhuvneshwar, one gets the experience and the skill which could help RCB this season. Here is the clip of Bhuvneshwar's yorker.

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Kohli is KING of IPL

Kohli's IPL stats are crazy. He currently has 8,661 runs to his name in 267 matches. This features eight centuries and 63 fifties. The former RCB captain will be aiming to become the first player to reach the 9,000 run mark in IPL history. Having made 9,085 runs in 282 matches for RCB across IPL and now-defunct Champions League T20, Virat is one extraordinary season away from becoming the first-ever player to score 10,000 runs for a single IPL team in all of T20 cricket.

There is little to no doubt that the spotlight would be on him in the upcoming season where he would be tasked to get the RCB side off to good starts. His form could invariably decide the fortune of the RCB franchise. For the unversed, RCB will play the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

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RCB full squad for IPL 2026

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Otswal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan.