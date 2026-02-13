Arshdeep Singh Reveals Story Behind His Cristiano Ronaldo-Inspired 'SIU' Celebration In India vs Namibia At Arun Jaitley Stadium

India faced Namibia for their second group stage match in the T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 2026. The hosts bowled out their opponents at 116 while defending a 210-run target, securing a dominant 93-run win against Namibia.

Another moment that caught the fans' attention was Arshdeep Singh's celebration after getting the first wicket of Namibia opener Jan Frylinck. The Indian pacer hit Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic SIU, a celebration that was usually hit by his teammate Mohammed Siraj, who is a known Ronaldo and Real Madrid fan.

In a video posted on social media, Arshdeep shared the story behind his celebration and jokingly touched Mohammed Siraj's feet.

Arshdeep Singh Gives An Insight Behind His Ronaldo-Inspired SIU Celebration

In a video shared by Vice Captain Axar Patel following the match, Arshdeep Singh shared insights about the iconic celebration. In the video, Axar asked about Arshdeep hitting the SIU celebration, which is usually a go-to for Mohammed Siraj.

Arshdeep Singh hilariously shared that initially, he thought it would be an easy celebration as he had seen Siraj doing it several times. However, he shared that when he actually did the celebration and turned, his knees nearly gave out after the jump. The pacer then jokingly touched Siraj's feet, praising him for his consistency in sticking to the celebration.

In the video, Arshdeep shared, "Well, my knees are not strong enough like his. I've seen Siraj bhaai doing this celebration and thought it would be easy. The moment I jumped, my knees nearly collapsed."

India Beat Namibia At Arun Jaitly Stadium