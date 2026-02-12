Arshdeep Singh Hits Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'Siu' Celebration After Dismissing Namibia's Jan Frylinck In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India locked horns with Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in the 18th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

Arshdeep Singh Mirrors Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration

In the second innings, one of the most iconic moments unfolded when Arshdeep Singh dismissed Namibia opener Jan Frylinck. On the fourth delivery of the fourth over, Frylinck attempted a pull shot, but the ball landed in deep midwicket, where Shivam Dube made no mistake in taking the catch.

Following the dismissal, the left-arm pacer mirrored legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration. Arshdeep leapt into the air and performed the trademark celebration.

Interestingly, Arshdeep also shares his birthday with Ronaldo, on February 5.

Arshdeep Singh Achieves Elusive T20 Milestone

With the wicket, the 27-year-old also etched his name in the history books. He completed 250 wickets across all T20s. In the T20s, he has played 188 T20 matches and 186 innings, picking up 250 wickets at an economy rate of 8.55 and a bowling average of 22.46.

Previously in the game, Namibia won the toss and decided to bowl against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ishan Kishan (61 runs from 24 balls) and Sanju Samson (22 runs from 8 balls) gave the Men in Blue a fiery start in the match. Later, Hardik Pandya (52 runs from 28 balls) played a clutch knock and powered India to 209/9 in the first innings.

Gerhard Erasmus led the Namibian bowling attack with his four-wicket haul and gave 20 runs at an economy rate of 5.00.

In the second innings, India need to restrict the 210-run target to clinch a win.