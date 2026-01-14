Arshdeep Singh? Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Get Bizarre Washington Sundar's Replacement Suggestion For 2nd ODI

India vs New Zealand: Team India will face a selection dilemma ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday. The dilemma would be who will replace allrounder Washington Sundar. Once it was confirmed that Sundar would be out of the rest of the series, Ayush Badoni was drafted in as his replacement. But, will Badoni be replacing Sundar in the game which would be a like-for-like pick? Or will Nitish Reddy, who is ahead in the pecking order in comparison to Badoni get picked?

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has given his suggestion on this issue. As bizarre as it may sound, Kaif wants fast bowler Arshdeep Singh to replace Sundar in the Rajkot game.

‘Want Arshdeep Singh to get a chance’

"I would want Arshdeep Singh to get a chance," Kaif said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"I feel if you also push Arshdeep Singh, having four fast bowlers and batting up to No. 7, it won't be a bad option on a good pitch," he added.

"If you want to go like-for-like, then there is Ayush Badoni. After that, who is left in the squad? I feel maybe you would want Ayush to sit and let him see how people play at the international level. It would be good for him, just to see how players approach games at the international stage," Kaif said.

For the unversed, India have taken a 1-0 lead by winning the opener at Vadodara by four wickets.

Ind vs NZ Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel