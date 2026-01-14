Updated 14 January 2026 at 10:44 IST
Team USA Likely to be Denied Visas For T20 World Cup Due to This Reason
T20 World Cup 2026: Due to the presence of three Pakistan-born cricketers in the USA team, there are reports that the visa clearance for their side would be difficult.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: The three players - Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin and Ehsan Adil - are awaiting visa clearance to travel to India for the ICC marquee event.
This particular development comes exactly a day after the Indian High Commission in Colombo denied visa to fast bowler Ali Khan. For the unversed, the tournament is set to begin in less than a month.
Visa Uncertainty For Team USA
Team USA is already preparing for the marquee event in Sri Lanka, while the three above-mentioned cricketers are still awaiting clearances.
Advertisement
A report on Cricbuzz claims that no official denial has been made as of now.
"They had the appointment this morning at the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka. They completed the paperwork as per what ICC had asked them to prior to the appointments. At the appointment, the players were informed that the visas could not be processed at this stage. Later in the evening, USA management received a call from the Indian Embassy indicating that some of the required information had been received, while additional inputs were still awaited from the Foreign Ministry. Once that process is complete, they will be contacted to proceed further. That is the current status" said a source.
Advertisement
USA Schedule
Placed in Group A; USA have been pitted alongside India, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands. The USA side play their tournament opener against defending champions and hosts India on February 7. After that, they would take on Pakistan on February 10. USA are in a stiff group and for them to make it to the next round would not be a cakewalk.
USA provisional squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Monank Patel (captain), Jessy Singh (vice-captain), Ehsan Adil, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar, and Shadley van Schalkwyk.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 14 January 2026 at 10:38 IST