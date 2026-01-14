Team USA Likely to be Denied Visas For T20 World Cup Due to This Reason

T20 World Cup 2026: The three players - Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin and Ehsan Adil - are awaiting visa clearance to travel to India for the ICC marquee event.

This particular development comes exactly a day after the Indian High Commission in Colombo denied visa to fast bowler Ali Khan. For the unversed, the tournament is set to begin in less than a month.

Visa Uncertainty For Team USA

Team USA is already preparing for the marquee event in Sri Lanka, while the three above-mentioned cricketers are still awaiting clearances.

A report on Cricbuzz claims that no official denial has been made as of now.

"They had the appointment this morning at the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka. They completed the paperwork as per what ICC had asked them to prior to the appointments. At the appointment, the players were informed that the visas could not be processed at this stage. Later in the evening, USA management received a call from the Indian Embassy indicating that some of the required information had been received, while additional inputs were still awaited from the Foreign Ministry. Once that process is complete, they will be contacted to proceed further. That is the current status" said a source.

USA Schedule

Placed in Group A; USA have been pitted alongside India, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands. The USA side play their tournament opener against defending champions and hosts India on February 7. After that, they would take on Pakistan on February 10. USA are in a stiff group and for them to make it to the next round would not be a cakewalk.

