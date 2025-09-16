Arshdeep Singh to Replace Shivam Dube? Ex-KKR Star's Bizarre Playing XI Recommendation to Gautam Gambhir For Asia Cup 2025 Game vs Oman

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is on a roll after hammering the UAE and then Pakistan. Team India have already confirmed their spot in the Super Fours and hence their last group-stage game against Oman is a dead-rubber. Will India tinker with the winning combination in the dead-rubber against Oman? While speculations are rife over this, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons Arshdeep Singh should be in the side.

Chopra has gone on to suggest two combinations to include Arshdeep. Either drop one of Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy to slot Arshdeep in or drop Shivam Dube and get the left-arm pacer in.

Arshdeep Singh to Replace Shivam Dube?

As per Chopra, if India is confident about their batting depth then Dube can be dropped and Arshdeep could be drafted in.

"In whose place can he come, the answer to that question is very simple. They will have to make a call whether they need a batter at No. 8 or not. If a batter is needed at No. 8, one of Kuldeep and Varun will have to sit out, and then he will play," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"If India say that their batting has become good enough for them not to need a batter after No. 7, you can make him straightforwardly jump in in place of Shivam Dube. So Arshdeep, Bumrah, Varun, Axar and Kuldeep will be your five bowlers, plus Hardik Pandya, as you would need six, but then you don't need Shivam Dube," he added.

India Prime Contenders

Team India is emerging as the top contender in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. And this is on expected lines.