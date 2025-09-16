Robin Uthappa in Trouble; ED Summons Ex-India Cricketer on September 22 in Money-Laundering Case

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa finds himself in trouble as the Enforcement Directorate has summoned him on September 22 in connection with a money-laundering case. This is the online betting-linked money laundering case for which he has been summoned. He would be quizzed by the ED to understand if the former cricketer had any role in it.

Uthappa Summoned by ED

Not much is known about this developing story. Uthappa will have to appear before the ED for questioning at its headquarters in Delhi on September 22 in connection with the illegal betting app 1xBet case. At the moment, it looks like it would be a routine enquiry. Uthappa, who is often seen doing commentary during cricket matches, is currently in the a part of the broadcasting team for the Asia Cup 2025.

In fact, reports claim that Uthappa has been directed to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to the 1xBet platform.

The summoning of Uthappa happens days after another celebrated former cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, was also questioned by the ED on September 4 in connection with a money laundering probe against the same illegal online betting platform, 1xBet.

Why is it a Menace in India?

The problem is that platforms like ‘1xBet’ are in violation of multiple laws and directions by the Indian government, including tax evasion, money laundering, and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) as money is transferred out of the country illegally.