Arshdeep Singh Urged to Master the New Ball Ahead of IPL 2026 Season: 'He Needs To Pay Attention'

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell in Indian Premier League 2024, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Image: ANI

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan wants pacer Arshdeep Singh to improve his bowling skills with the new ball before the IPL 2026 season kicks off.

After a historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Arshdeep Singh will be yearning to continue his performance in the game. With the IPL 2026 season approaching, the Punjab Kings will aim to get their hands on the IPL title. The franchise will be keen to push through limits, and Arshdeep performing in top gear would be vital for the side.

Arshdeep Singh Advised to Enhance His Skills With The New-Ball Ahead of IPL 2026 Season

Irfan Pathan has pointed out that Arshdeep Singh's accuracy and effectiveness with the new ball have dipped since the Asia Cup. The former Indian all-rounder advised him to work on his early swing bowling capacity and also analyse his economy rate to maintain consistency.

"Arshdeep, who was your highest wicket-taker, has been consistently taking wickets. One thing he will definitely need to focus on is how he bowls with the new ball. Because over the past year, or slightly less than a year, from what I have observed, he hasn't been bowling much inswing with the new ball."

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His statistics, compared to before and after the Asia Cup, have slightly declined in terms of new-ball bowling. He will need to pay attention to that, and also keep an eye on his economy rate," Irfan Pathan said in one of his videos on YouTube.

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Arshdeep Singh's Form To be Key For Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent performer for the Punjab Kings. In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, the 27-year-old picked up nine wickets.

The Indian seamer is one of India's finest T20I bowlers, with 127 wickets in 84 matches. It would be key for him to remain in form for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

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