Updated 25 March 2026 at 17:24 IST
Arshdeep Singh Urged to Master the New Ball Ahead of IPL 2026 Season: 'He Needs To Pay Attention'
Irfan Pathan advises Arshdeep Singh to improve new‑ball swing and accuracy, noting a dip since the Asia Cup, and to watch his economy rate as the Punjab Kings prepare for IPL 2026.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan wants pacer Arshdeep Singh to improve his bowling skills with the new ball before the IPL 2026 season kicks off.
After a historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Arshdeep Singh will be yearning to continue his performance in the game. With the IPL 2026 season approaching, the Punjab Kings will aim to get their hands on the IPL title. The franchise will be keen to push through limits, and Arshdeep performing in top gear would be vital for the side.
Arshdeep Singh Advised to Enhance His Skills With The New-Ball Ahead of IPL 2026 Season
Irfan Pathan has pointed out that Arshdeep Singh's accuracy and effectiveness with the new ball have dipped since the Asia Cup. The former Indian all-rounder advised him to work on his early swing bowling capacity and also analyse his economy rate to maintain consistency.
"Arshdeep, who was your highest wicket-taker, has been consistently taking wickets. One thing he will definitely need to focus on is how he bowls with the new ball. Because over the past year, or slightly less than a year, from what I have observed, he hasn't been bowling much inswing with the new ball."
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His statistics, compared to before and after the Asia Cup, have slightly declined in terms of new-ball bowling. He will need to pay attention to that, and also keep an eye on his economy rate," Irfan Pathan said in one of his videos on YouTube.
Also Read: 'Ajinkya Rahane Can Learn From Him': KKR Captain Told To Follow Virat Kohli's Footsteps In IPL 2026
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Arshdeep Singh's Form To be Key For Punjab Kings
Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent performer for the Punjab Kings. In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, the 27-year-old picked up nine wickets.
The Indian seamer is one of India's finest T20I bowlers, with 127 wickets in 84 matches. It would be key for him to remain in form for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.
The Punjab Kings kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 17:24 IST