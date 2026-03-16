Arundhati Reddy Named Lead in ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominations; Will Jacks Shines Among Men's Contenders

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, England all-rounder Will Jacks and United States of America fast bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for February.

Sri Lanka batter Harshitha Samarawickrama, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and India seam bowler Arundhati Reddy complete the women's shortlist, according to a media release by ICC.

Sahibzada outshone other batters with a record aggregate in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup, while Will Jacks and Schalkwyk were other standout performers.

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All three were in the ICC Team of the Tournament announced at the end of the event, with Schalkwyk named as the 12th player.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): The hard-hitting opener amassed 383 runs at an average of 76.60 and a strike-rate of 160.25 in seven T20Is during the tournament. He broke Virat Kohli's record runs in one edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and became the first to register two centuries in a single edition, against Namibia and Sri Lanka.

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Will Jacks (England): Jacks had a superb run with both bat and ball. He scored 192 runs at a strike-rate of 173.21 and grabbed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.04 in nine T20Is as his team made the semifinals of the tournament. He won four Player of the Match awards.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA): Van Schalkwyk finished with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.80 in four matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He ended the initial group stage as the leading wicket-taker, grabbing four for 25 against both India and Pakistan and following up with a haul of three for 21 against the Netherlands.

In the women's category, Harshitha Samarawickrama helped win an ODI series in the West Indies with two half-centuries, Fatima Sana put up a fine all-round effort in both ODIs and T20Is during the period, while Arundhati Reddy was the leading wicket-taker in India's T20I series win in Australia.

Harshitha Samarawickrama (Sri Lanka): The left-hand batter scored 171 runs, averaging 57.00 at a strike-rate of 60.85 in three ODIs that helped defeat the West Indies 2-1 in the Caribbean. She finished as the leading run-scorer in the series with knocks of 66, 35 and 70.

Fatima Sana (Pakistan): Fatima scored 57 runs in two ODIs against South Africa at a strike-rate of 126.66 and also grabbed two wickets. She was the leading scorer in the T20Is in South Africa, striking 90 in the first match and an unbeaten 47 in the third. She also took two wickets.