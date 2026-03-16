Chinnaswamy Stadium All Set To Host IPL 2026 Games, KSCA Receives Final Clearance Days Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Opening Fixture

The stage is set for Chinnaswamy Stadium to host IPL 2026 games, as the Karnataka State Cricket Association has received the final clearance. KSCA has confirmed they have received the green light from the government ahead of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener, scheduled to be held at the venue on March 28.

An official KSCA press release confirmed the development.



“We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G. Parameshwar, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA. During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.”



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