As South Africa Prepare To Take On Australia At Lord's, Here's What Happens If The WTC 2025 Final Gets Washed Out

WTC 2025 Final: South Africa will compete against Australia in the Final clash of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the iconic Lord's in London, from June 11th.

Temba Bavuma-led Proteas moved to the summit clash of the WTC 2023-2025 Final after finishing at the top of the table with a points percentage of 69.44. South Africa's series win over Pakistan helped them to book their tickets to London. The Temba Bavuma-led side will be aiming to break their long ICC trophy drought.

Australia Aim To Defend Prestigious WTC Mace

On the other hand, Australia's series win over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 helped the Aussies to confirm their spot in the Final match of the WTC 2023-2025. Australia finished the 2023-2025 cycle in the second position with a points percentage of 67.54. The Aussies will aim to continue their dominance in world cricket. Pat Cummins will give his best to defend the prestigious WTC mace. In the last WTC 2023 Final, Australia won the game after beating India by 209 runs.

What Will Happen If WTC 2025 Final Gets Washed Out?

Ahead of the Final clash between South Africa and Australia at the iconic Lord's, here's what will happen if the most-anticipated fixture gets washed out.

Yes, the final match of the WTC 2025 Final has a reserve day. The match will begin from June 11th to June 15th, and June 16th is the reserve day of the summit clash. According to the weather report, rain will play a spoilsport in the crucial fixture.

To reduce the possibility of the match getting drawn, the ICC has kept a reserve day. From the first World Test Championship Final in 2021, a reserve day, which is also considered the sixth day, has been kept.

During the WTC 2021 Final between India and New Zealand in Southampton, a whole day was washed out due to rain, and the reserve day was used.