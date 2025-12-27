England's Ben Duckett in action against Australia in the fourth Test match of the Ashes 2025-26 | Image: AP

Australia vs England: Ben Stokes-led England clinched a stunning four-wicket win over Steve Smith's Australia in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Saturday, December 27.

England speedster Josh Tongue was named the 'Player of the Match' after he claimed seven wickets in the Boxing Day Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England Slammed By New Drinking Controversy During Ashes 2025-26

Australia have already retained the Ashes Series after winning the first two matches of the series. In the fourth Test match, England clinched a win and saved themselves from an embarrassing whitewash against the Aussies.

Before the start of the fourth Test match of the series, the Three Lions have been rammed by a new drinking controversy. In a new viral video, it is seen England opener Ben Duckett was struggling to find the team hotel after getting drunk during the squad's break at Noosa between the second and third Test.

Following that, England Cricket Board managing director, Rob Key launched a probe into the incident.

Ben Duckett Registers Elusive Milestone In Test Cricket

Despite all the controversies, Ben Duckett achieved a Test career during the fourth Test. Duckett completed 3000 Test runs.

Earlier on Day 2, during the run chase, Duckett played a 34-run knock from 26 balls at a strike rate of 130.77. She scored 4 fours and 1 six. It was the first time in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, Duckett crossed the 30-run mark.

Ben Duckett made his Test debut in 2016 against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. In the Tests, the 31-year-old played 42 matches and 78 innings, scoring 3005 runs at a strike rate of 86.45 and an average of 40.07. She scored six centuries and 16 half-centuries in the Tests.