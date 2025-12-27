Dhaka Capitals Assistant Coach Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Ahead Of BPL Match Against Rajshahi Royals

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki has died of cardiac arrest just before the Bangladesh Premier League game against Rajshahi Royals. Zaki collapsed on the ground at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a statement condoling his death. "The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026.

"He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in Sylhet at around 1:00 PM (afternoon).

"Mahbub Ali Zaki’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire cricketing fraternity at this time of immense loss.”

