Ashes 2025: Australian Star Alex Carey Scripts History During Adelaide Test, Joins Elusive List Featuring Adam Gilchrist

Australia vs England: Pat Cummins-led Australia have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025, at the Adelaide Oval, from Tuesday, December 16.

Alex Carey Scripts History For Australia, Joins Rare List

Earlier on Day 02 in the Adelaide Test, Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey displayed a stunning performance both while batting and behind the wickets. Carey dismissed five English batters while keeping the wickets.

The 34-year-old also went on to play a 106-run knock from 143 balls at a strike rate of 74.13. Carey smashed eight fours and one six during his time on the crease.

With his stunning performance, Alex Carey etched his name in the history books as he became the only third player to score a century and make five dismissals while keeping the wicket. Before Carey, only Adam Gilchrist and Matt Prior achieved the milestone.

Alex Carey made his Test debut for Australia in 2021 against England at The Gabba in Brisbane. In Tests, Carey played 46 matches and 68 innings, scoring 2205 runs at a strike rate of 65.39 and an average of 36.15. He scored three centuries and 12 fifties for Australia in the long format.

Australia Dominate Over England In Third Test On Day 02

England at the end of the play was 213/8, with skipper Ben Stokes (45*) and Jofra Archer (30*) fighting for their side as they trail by 158 runs.

England started the final session at 132/5, with Stokes (19*) and Jamie Smith (5*) unbeaten, and they trailed by 239 runs.

Stokes and Smith started the final session with positivity, taking an attacking route against skipper Pat Cummins and Cameron Green, with Cummins being hit for a four each by the duo in the 42nd over and from there, England reached the 150-run mark in 43.3 overs.

But there was a major controversy as in the same over, Smith appeared to have gloved the ball to Usman Khawaja at slips, and the on-field umpire sent the decision upstairs for review. While glove did move after being in contact with the ball, the snicko once again failed to show that, leading to the conclusion that the ball had deflected off his helmet. Also, with Khawaja being unsure of the catch being clean and TV replays suggesting it was not, Smith was given not out.

However, in Cummins' next over, Smith was caught behind by Alex Carey while attempting to pull a shot ball, but the spike on snicko appeared after the ball had went past his bat. Nonetheless, he was given out for 22 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six. England was 159/6 in 45.1 overs and Jamie continued his poor run.

Skipper Stokes had no choice but to watch helplessly as he saw Will Jacks (6) and Brydon Carse (0) perish to Scott Boland, leaving England at 168/8 in 54.1 overs.

Jofra Archer was next up on the crease and provided some entertainment to the English crowd, collecting some boundaries against Mitchell Starc, including a cut and cover drive befitting a top-order batter. England reached the 200-run mark in 61.4 overs.

Archer and Stokes made sure England escaped the final session without any further loss of wickets.