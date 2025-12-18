Jharkhand Crowned Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Champions After Commanding Victory Over Haryana In Final

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand clinched the prestigious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title after beating Haryana by 69 runs in the final match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Thursday, December 18.

Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan was named the 'Player of the Match' following his explosive 101-run knock from 49 balls at a strike rate of 206.12. Kishan hammered six fours and 10 sixes in the first innings. On the other hand, Anukul Roy received the 'Player of the Series' award after his all-round show throughout the tournament. Anukul claimed 16 wickets from 10 SMAT 2025 matches at a bowling average of 14.69.