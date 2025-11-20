Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes-led England Opt Not To Confirm Playing XI For Perth Test Against Australia - Report

Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes-led England will square off against Steve Smith's Australia in the first Test match of the upcoming Ashes 2025, at the Perth Stadium, from Friday, November 21.

A day before the start of the prestigious Ashes 2025, the Three Lions broke their tradition as they decided not to announce their Playing XI for the upcoming Test match in Perth.

Ben Stokes Breaks England's Tradition Ahead Of Perth Test In Ashes 2025

According to ESPNCricinfo, England have decided to defer the announcement of the Playing XI for the first Test match. After taking over as the Test captain of the England Cricket Team, Ben Stokes has always announced the Playing XI a day before the match starts. However, this time the scenario was a bit different.

Earlier on Wednesday, November 19, England announced the final Playing XII. As per ESPNCricinfo, Ben Stokes have said that they would announce the Playing XI after looking at the pitch in the morning on Day 1 of the Perth Test.

Ashes 2025 Set To Kick Off On November 21

The five-match Test series between Australia and England will begin from Friday, November 21. The first Test match will be played at Perth Stadium. The second Test match of the series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane, from December 4. The Adelaide Oval will host the third Test match of the series between Australia and England, from December 17.

The fourth Test match of the series will be played from December 26, it will be a Boxing Day Test match and will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The fifth and final Test match of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, from January 4.