Shubman Gill Ruled Out of 2nd Test in Guwahati; Rishabh Pant Likely to Lead Team India

Ind vs SA: In what will come as a major setback for the Indian side, who are already trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series versus South Africa is captain Shubman Gill getting ruled out of the game due to a freak neck injury. According to a report on NDTV, Gill is already ruled out of the game in Guwahati - an official confirmation is still awaited. Gill picked up the injury during the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After playing two balls, he went for a sweep off the third ball off Simon Harmer. After hitting it for a boundary, he realised he had injured himself. He immediately called for medical attention and could not take any further part in the game.

Pant to Lead in Gill's Absence?

While an official confirmation on this is also awaited that who will lead the side in case Gill is officially ruled out. In all probability, Pant takes over like he did in Kolkata. The report also claims that Sai Sudarshan would play in the top-order and would be Gill's replacement for the Test. It is also understood that Gill is ‘desperate to play’ the game. Gill is an important member of the batting unit and hence his absence is bound to hurt India's chances at Guwahati.

Advertisement

India Slip in WTC Ratings