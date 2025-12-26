Ashes 2025 - Melbourne Pitch Under Scrutiny After 20 Wickets Fall On Day 1 In Boxing Day Test: 'India Always Gets Hammered...'

Australia vs England: Steve Smith-led Australia have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the ongoing Boxing Day Test match of the Ashes 2025, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, from Friday, December 26.

Australia have already retained the prestigious Ashes after winning the first three games in the five-match series. Now, Australia will be trying to whitewash England in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26.

Australia had a strong start to Ashes 2025-26 after clinching a dominating eight-wicket win over England in Perth. The Aussies dominated the Three Lions in the Pink Ball Test at The Gabba in Brisbane and sealed an eight-wicket win. In the third Test match of the series, Australia won the game by 82 runs against England in Adelaide.

20 Wickets Fall On Opening Day In Boxing Day Test

The opening day of the fourth Test produced extraordinary drama, with a staggering 20 wickets tumbling in just one day of play.

England, having won the toss, chose to bowl first against Australia on Friday, December 26.

In their first innings, England faltered to 110 all out. Michael Neser spearheaded Australia’s attack, taking four wickets in his 10-over spell while conceding 45 runs at an economy of 4.50. Scott Boland chipped in with three wickets from nine overs at 3.30, while Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green added two and one wicket respectively.

Australia’s reply was equally shaky, as they were dismissed for 152. Josh Tongue starred with a five-wicket haul at an economy of 4.00. Gus Atkinson bowled with control, taking two wickets in 14 overs at 2.00. Brydon Carse and captain Ben Stokes each contributed a wicket to complete the collapse.

At Stumps on Day 1 of the fourth Test match in the Ashes 2025-26, Australia stood at 4/0 with Travis Head (0*) and Scott Boland (4*) unbeaten on the crease. Currently, Australia hold a 46-run lead over England.

Kevin Pietersen Questioned Melbourne Pitch

After 20 wickets fell on Day 1 of the fourth Test match of the series, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen slammed the Melbourne Pitch. Pietersen said that Australia should face the same scrutiny as India when wickets fall on Day 1 of a Test match. He concluded by saying, 'fair is fair'.

"India ALWAYS gets hammered when wickets fall like crazy on day 1 of a Test, and so I hope that Australia gets the same scrutiny. Fair is fair," Kevin Pietersen wrote on X.