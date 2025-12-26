'Cricket Is Funny Game': Michael Neser Reflects On Boxing Day Heroics After Uncertain Test Journey

Australia's Michael Neser, third left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root in the Melbourne Test | Image: AP

Australia vs England: Australia pacer Michael Neser helped the Aussies place themselves as firm favourites on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) itself. He expressed delight at playing a crucial role for the team in front of the massive MCG crowd.

Neser, 35, was Australia's leading run-scorer with a crucial 35 off 49 balls as they were dismissed for just 152 on Day 1 at the MCG, which had over 90,000 people attending the match. He then starred with the ball, claiming 4 for 45 and removing Jacob Bethell, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, ripping through the core of England's lineup as the Three Lions were dismissed for only 110 on the opening day, which saw 20 wickets fall.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Neser called cricket a funny game because, not long ago, Neser had no idea that he was going to play for Australia again.

After returning from a hamstring injury, Neser missed selection for the first Ashes Test squad. However, injuries to Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott led to his recall, and he impressed in the Brisbane pink-ball Test with his first five-wicket haul. Dropped again when Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon returned, Neser earned another chance after their injuries and featured in the MCG Test.

"Cricket is a funny game. I didn't know if I was going to be playing for Australia again, and to be in the position I am now, I'm very privileged."

Speaking about starring in the Boxing Day Test, Neser said it was a childhood dream come true, recalling how he and his brother spent every Boxing Day playing and watching cricket, and said being part of the occasion still gives him goosebumps.

"It's unreal. I dreamt of this as a kid. Every Boxing Day I would wake up early, and I and my brother would go back out and play cricket for hours and come back in and watch cricket. The whole day is just cricket for us and to be part of it, it's a dream come true. Gives me goosebumps just thinking about it," Neser said.

Speaking about the MCG pitch that produced 20 wickets on the opening day itself, Neser said the pitch offered movement with the new ball and stressed the importance of applying pressure while letting the conditions do the work when bowling.