Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc Aims For Unique Milestone In Test Cricket, Needs 10 Wickets In Melbourne To Join Elite List
Australia will play against England in the upcoming fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, from Friday, December 26.
Australia vs England: Steve Smith-led Australia will square off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, from Friday, December 26.
Australia have already retained the prestigious Ashes Series following their dominating display against England. Currently, the Aussies lead 3-0 against the Three Lions in the five-match Test series.
Mitchell Starc On The Brink Of Achieving Historic Milestone
In the upcoming Boxing Day Test match, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc will be aiming to etch his name in the history books. Starc needs just 10 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker by a left-arm seamer in Tests.
Mitchell Starc made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand at The Gabba in Brisbane. In the Tests, Starc picked up 103 matches and 198 innings, claiming 424 wickets at a bowling average of 26.50 and an economy rate of 3.42.
Currently, former Sri Lankan left-arm seamer Rangana Herath stands in the top spot on the chart with 433 wickets from 93 Tests and 170 innings, at an economy rate of 2.80 and a bowling average of 28.07.
Mitchell Starc needs only 10 wickets in the long format to topple Rangana Herath and secure the top spot. With the current form, Starc can easily claim ten wickets in a single Test match.
Mitchell Starc Shines in Perth and Brisbane At Ashes 2025-2026
In the ongoing Ashes 2025-2026, Mitchell Starc is currently the highest-wicket-taker with 22 wickets from three matches and six innings, at a bowling average of 17.05. The Australian speedster has two five-fers in the ongoing prestigious series.
In the first two Test matches, Mitchell Starc was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery spells in Perth and Brisbane. In the first Test, the 35-year-old took 10 wickets. Later in the second game of the series, the speedster picked four wickets.
