SA20 2025-26: From Full Squads, Fixtures, Timings & Live Streaming Info, Check Out All Details You Need To Know
SA20 returns for its 4th edition ahead of the T20 WC 2026. MI Cape Town will defend its title, SEC eyes rebound under Stubbs, while Sourav Ganguly joins Pretoria Capitals as head coach in a unique league format.
SA20, South Africa's top-flight franchise cricket league, returns for its fourth edition. The excitement among the cricket-hungry fans in the Rainbow Nation, with some elite international cricketers in action. The franchise cricket league is fairly new, having been established in 2022. But it has developed a significant place in the global cricket calendar.
The fourth edition of SA20 will take place earlier than its usual period due to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.
MI Cape Town are the defending champions, having won the title after defeating the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. But SEC's dominance knows no bounds, as they won consecutive titles in 2023 and 2024.
This season, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a new skipper as Tristab Stubbs replaces Aiden Markram at the helm. The Pretoria Capitals also features a significant change, as Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly will be the team's head coach.
SA20 2025-26: Check Out All The Details Here
SA20 2025-26: Tournament Format And Participating Teams
The SA20 will feature a double round-robin format, where teams face their opposing side twice on the league stage. Every team will play ten matches, and the top four teams advance into the playoffs.
The first and second-positioned side feature in action at Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will lock horns in the eliminator, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2.
The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the eliminator will face off in Qualifier 2, and the winner advances to the summit clash to face the winner of the first qualifier.
SA20 2025-26: Participating Teams
Durban's Super Giants
Joburg Super Kings
MI Cape Town
Paarl Royals
Pretoria Capitals
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
SA20 2025-26: Full Squads Of All Participating Teams
Durban's Super Giants: Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Marques Ackerman, Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Andile Simelane.
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger, Reece Topley, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Donovan Ferreira, Wiaan Mulder, Daniel Worrall, Prenelan Subrayen, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers.
MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (C), Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tristan Luus, Dan Lategan, Tiaan van Vuuren.
Paarl Royals: David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Jos Buttler, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gudakesh Motie, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ottneil Baartman, Kyle Verreynne, Dan Lawrence, Hardus Viljoen, Rubin Hermann, Delano Potgieter, Nqaba Peter, Eshan Malinga, Nqobani Mokoena, Asa Tribe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Vishen Halambage.
Pretoria Capitals: Keshav Maharaj (c), Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Junaid Dawood, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Bayanda Majola.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Tristan Stubbs (c), Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, AM Ghazanfar, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Lewis Gregory, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Lutho Sipamla, Mitchell van Buuren, Chris Wood, CJ King, JP King.
SA20 2025-26: Full Schedule
|Date
|Timings
|Fixtures
|Match Venue
|12/26/2025
|9:00 PM IST
|MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants
|Newlands
|12/27/2025
|4:30 PM IST
|Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings
|Centurion
|12/27/2025
|9:00 PM IST
|Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|Boland Park
|12/28/2025
|7:00 PM IST
|Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town
|Kingsmead
|12/29/2025
|9:00 PM IST
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals
|St. George's Park
|12/30/2025
|9:00 PM IST
|Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings
|Kingsmead
|12/31/2025
|4:30 PM IST
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals
|St. George's Park
|12/31/2025
|9:00 PM IST
|MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals
|Newlands
|1/1/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants
|Wanderers
|1/2/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town
|Boland Park
|1/3/2026
|4:30 PM IST
|Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|Wanderers
|1/3/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants
|Centurion
|1/4/2026
|7:00 PM IST
|MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals
|Newlands
|1/5/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|Centurion
|1/6/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings
|Newlands
|1/7/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals
|Kingsmead
|1/8/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals
|Wanderers
|1/9/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|Kingsmead
|1/10/2026
|4:30 PM IST
|Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals
|Boland Park
|1/10/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town
|Wanderers
|1/11/2026
|7:00 PM IST
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants
|St. George's Park
|1/12/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town
|Centurion
|1/13/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants
|Boland Park
|1/14/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings
|St. George's Park
|1/15/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals
|Centurion
|1/16/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|Newlands
|1/17/2026
|4:30 PM IST
|Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals
|Kingsmead
|1/17/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals
|Wanderers
|1/18/2026
|7:00 PM IST
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town
|St. George's Park
|1/19/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings
|Boland Park
|1/21/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Qualifier 1
|TBC
|1/22/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Eliminator
|TBC
|1/23/2026
|9:00 PM IST
|Qualifier 2
|TBC
|1/25/2026
|7:00 PM IST
|The Final
|TBC
SA20 Live Streaming: Check All The Streaming & Telecast Details Here
When will the SA20 2025-26 be played?
The SA20 2025-26 will commence on Friday, December 26 2025. The final will take place on January 25 2026.
At what time will the SA20 2025-26 matches start?
All the SA20 2025-26 matches will have different start timings. Check out the start timings in the schedule provided above
Where will the SA20 2025-26 be played?
The SA20 2025-26 will be played across various venues in South Africa. Check out all venues in the schedule provided above.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the SA20 2025-26?
The SA20 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the SA20 2025-26 Internationally?
Check out the official graphic below for all the details:
Where to watch the live stream of the SA20 2025-26 in India?
The SA20 2025-26 will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
