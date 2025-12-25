SA20 2025-26: From Full Squads, Fixtures, Timings & Live Streaming Info, Check Out All Details You Need To Know

SA20, South Africa's top-flight franchise cricket league, returns for its fourth edition. The excitement among the cricket-hungry fans in the Rainbow Nation, with some elite international cricketers in action. The franchise cricket league is fairly new, having been established in 2022. But it has developed a significant place in the global cricket calendar.

The fourth edition of SA20 will take place earlier than its usual period due to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

MI Cape Town are the defending champions, having won the title after defeating the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. But SEC's dominance knows no bounds, as they won consecutive titles in 2023 and 2024.

This season, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a new skipper as Tristab Stubbs replaces Aiden Markram at the helm. The Pretoria Capitals also features a significant change, as Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly will be the team's head coach.

SA20 2025-26: Check Out All The Details Here

SA20 2025-26: Tournament Format And Participating Teams

The SA20 will feature a double round-robin format, where teams face their opposing side twice on the league stage. Every team will play ten matches, and the top four teams advance into the playoffs.

The first and second-positioned side feature in action at Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will lock horns in the eliminator, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2.

The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the eliminator will face off in Qualifier 2, and the winner advances to the summit clash to face the winner of the first qualifier.

SA20 2025-26: Participating Teams

Durban's Super Giants

Joburg Super Kings

MI Cape Town

Paarl Royals

Pretoria Capitals

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

SA20 2025-26: Full Squads Of All Participating Teams

Durban's Super Giants: Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Marques Ackerman, Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Andile Simelane.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger, Reece Topley, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Donovan Ferreira, Wiaan Mulder, Daniel Worrall, Prenelan Subrayen, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers.

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (C), Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tristan Luus, Dan Lategan, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Paarl Royals: David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Jos Buttler, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gudakesh Motie, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ottneil Baartman, Kyle Verreynne, Dan Lawrence, Hardus Viljoen, Rubin Hermann, Delano Potgieter, Nqaba Peter, Eshan Malinga, Nqobani Mokoena, Asa Tribe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Vishen Halambage.

Pretoria Capitals: Keshav Maharaj (c), Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Junaid Dawood, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Bayanda Majola.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Tristan Stubbs (c), Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, AM Ghazanfar, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Lewis Gregory, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Lutho Sipamla, Mitchell van Buuren, Chris Wood, CJ King, JP King.

SA20 2025-26: Full Schedule

Date Timings Fixtures Match Venue 12/26/2025 9:00 PM IST MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants Newlands 12/27/2025 4:30 PM IST Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Centurion 12/27/2025 9:00 PM IST Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Boland Park 12/28/2025 7:00 PM IST Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Kingsmead 12/29/2025 9:00 PM IST Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals St. George's Park 12/30/2025 9:00 PM IST Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Kingsmead 12/31/2025 4:30 PM IST Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals St. George's Park 12/31/2025 9:00 PM IST MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Newlands 1/1/2026 9:00 PM IST Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants Wanderers 1/2/2026 9:00 PM IST Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Boland Park 1/3/2026 4:30 PM IST Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Wanderers 1/3/2026 9:00 PM IST Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants Centurion 1/4/2026 7:00 PM IST MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Newlands 1/5/2026 9:00 PM IST Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Centurion 1/6/2026 9:00 PM IST MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Newlands 1/7/2026 9:00 PM IST Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Kingsmead 1/8/2026 9:00 PM IST Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Wanderers 1/9/2026 9:00 PM IST Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Kingsmead 1/10/2026 4:30 PM IST Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Boland Park 1/10/2026 9:00 PM IST Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Wanderers 1/11/2026 7:00 PM IST Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants St. George's Park 1/12/2026 9:00 PM IST Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Centurion 1/13/2026 9:00 PM IST Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants Boland Park 1/14/2026 9:00 PM IST Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings St. George's Park 1/15/2026 9:00 PM IST Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Centurion 1/16/2026 9:00 PM IST MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Newlands 1/17/2026 4:30 PM IST Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Kingsmead 1/17/2026 9:00 PM IST Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Wanderers 1/18/2026 7:00 PM IST Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town St. George's Park 1/19/2026 9:00 PM IST Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Boland Park 1/21/2026 9:00 PM IST Qualifier 1 TBC 1/22/2026 9:00 PM IST Eliminator TBC 1/23/2026 9:00 PM IST Qualifier 2 TBC 1/25/2026 7:00 PM IST The Final TBC

SA20 Live Streaming: Check All The Streaming & Telecast Details Here

When will the SA20 2025-26 be played?

The SA20 2025-26 will commence on Friday, December 26 2025. The final will take place on January 25 2026.

At what time will the SA20 2025-26 matches start?

All the SA20 2025-26 matches will have different start timings. Check out the start timings in the schedule provided above

Where will the SA20 2025-26 be played?

The SA20 2025-26 will be played across various venues in South Africa. Check out all venues in the schedule provided above.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the SA20 2025-26?

The SA20 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the SA20 2025-26 Internationally?

Check out the official graphic below for all the details:

Where to watch the live stream of the SA20 2025-26 in India?