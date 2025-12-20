Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins Leapfrogs Mitchell Johnson To Achieve Unique Milestone, Joins Elusive List Of Australian Bowlers

Australia's Pat Cummins, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root in the Adelaide Test | Image: AP

Australia vs England: Pat Cummins-led Australia squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series, at the Adelaide Oval, from Tuesday, December 16.

Pat Cummins Joins Elite List Of Australian Bowlers

On Day 4 of the ongoing Adelaide Test, Australian skipper Pat Cummins etched his name in the history books as he achieved a historic milestone.

After returning from injury, Cummins claimed six wickets in the Adelaide Test and became Australia's sixth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. The Australian skipper overtook Mitchell Johnson to claim sixth place on the chart.

Pat Cummins played 72 Test matches and 134 innings, taking 315 wickets at an economy rate of 2.89 and a bowling average of 21.97. On the other hand, Johnson picked up 313 wickets from 73 Tests at a bowling average of 28.40.

Shane Warne holds the top spot in the chart with 708 wickets in 145 Tests at a bowling average of 25.41.

Australia Two Wickets Away From Sealing Ashes 2025-26 Win Over England

At the end of the day's play, England was 207/6, with Jamie Smith (2*) and Will Jacks (11*) unbeaten.

England had started the final session at 106/2, with Joe Root (37*) and Zak Crawley (36*) unbeaten.

After surviving a close call for lbw against Travis Head, England lost Root for a 63-ball 39, with five fours to skipper Pat Cummins, who got him caught behind by Alex Carey. This was the 13th time Cummins got his arch-nemesis, and once again, Root was caught nicking. England was 109/3 in 29 overs as their 78-run for the third wicket was undone.

Harry Brook joined Crawley at the other end. Both got a partnership going, with Crawley scoring a well-controlled half-century in 102 balls, with five fours. England was 150 runs up in 43.3 overs.

Brook and Crawley also brought up their fifty-run stand in 97 balls and collected a boundary each against Head. But just when everything looked good for England, Brook fell to Lyon while attempting a reverse sweep, with the ball going past his bat and crashing into the leg stump. Brook was gone for a 56-ball 30, with two fours. England was 177/4 in 47.2 overs.

Things kept getting worse for England as they lost skipper Ben Stokes (5) and Crawley (85 in 151 balls, with eight fours) in quick succession, sinking to 194/6 in 53.3 overs.