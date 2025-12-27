Ashes 2025: Steve Smith Registers Historic Landmark In Tests, Leapfrogs Allan Border To Join Elite List

Australia vs England: Steve Smith-led Australia suffered a four-wicket defeat to Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Saturday, December 27.

It was England's first win in Australia after almost 15 years. England's last win on Australian soil came in 2011.

However, the defeat doesn't affect Australia much since they have already retained the Ashes Series after winning the first three games of the series. But the victory boosted England's confidence in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series.

Steve Smith Scripts History In Test Cricket

Despite the loss in Melbourne, legendary Australian batter Steve Smith etched his name in the record books. Smith surpassed former cricketer Allan Border to become Australia's second-highest run-scorer for Australia against England in the long format.

Steve Smith played 40 Test matches and 72 innings against England, scoring 3553 runs at an average of 55.51. He slammed 12 centuries and 14 fifties against the Three Lions. On the other hand, Allan Border amassed 3548 runs from 47 Test matches and 82 innings. The former cricketer scored eight centuries and 21 half-centuries against England.

Only legendary cricketer Don Bradman stands ahead of Steve Smith with 5028 runs from 37 Tests and 63 innings at a stunning average of 89.78. The legendary cricketer hammered 19 centuries and 12 fifties against England.

In the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, Steve Smith played three matches and six innings, scoring 136 runs at a strike rate of 62.67 and an average of 45.33.

Steve Smith's Numbers In Test Cricket