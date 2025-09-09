Asia Cup 2025: CSK All-Rounder Likely To Return For India vs UAE Clash, Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Drops Subtle Hints On India's Playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is all set to start their Asia Cup campaign on September 10, 2025, with a game against the United Arab Emirates. The Indian team is currently stationed in UAE, and they are going through the hard grind to prepare for the continental tournament. India are not only the World T20I champions, but they are also the reigning champions of the Asia Cup. This is the first time after the World T20 in 2024 that India will play a multi-nation T20I tournament.

Morne Morkel Drops Subtle Hints On India's Playing XI

When India announced their squad for the Asia Cup, there were a lot of questions around it. India, undoubtedly, are the strongest side in the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, but they have a good headache of picking the strongest XI from all the world-class talent that they have in their squad.

India have altered their style of playing the T20Is, and they have switched to a more aggressive template. India's batting depth also allows them to dictate the terms and play in any manner they want. With Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel in the side, there are big questions on Shivam Dube's fortunes and if he will be a part of the playing XI. Prior to the start of the India vs UAE game, Morne Morkel did drop subtle hints about the Chennai Super Kings star.

"For me, it's always important to see a guy like Shivam that can bowl four overs. It's about taking responsibility of putting quality work in there on the day when you're called upon by Surya to do the job. You’ve to be ready to do that. I'm always pushing for all-rounders to work hard on both skills. Sometimes guys can get a little bit naughty in practice and focus just on one. Here in this environment, we want to leave no stone unturned," said the India bowling coach.

Dissecting India's Record In The T20I Asia Cup