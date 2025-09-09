Updated 9 September 2025 at 10:51 IST
Asia Cup 2025: CSK All-Rounder Likely To Return For India vs UAE Clash, Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Drops Subtle Hints On India's Playing XI
India are the reigning champions of the Asia Cup. The 'men in blue', start their campaign with a match against the UAE scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is all set to start their Asia Cup campaign on September 10, 2025, with a game against the United Arab Emirates. The Indian team is currently stationed in UAE, and they are going through the hard grind to prepare for the continental tournament. India are not only the World T20I champions, but they are also the reigning champions of the Asia Cup. This is the first time after the World T20 in 2024 that India will play a multi-nation T20I tournament.
Morne Morkel Drops Subtle Hints On India's Playing XI
When India announced their squad for the Asia Cup, there were a lot of questions around it. India, undoubtedly, are the strongest side in the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, but they have a good headache of picking the strongest XI from all the world-class talent that they have in their squad.
India have altered their style of playing the T20Is, and they have switched to a more aggressive template. India's batting depth also allows them to dictate the terms and play in any manner they want. With Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel in the side, there are big questions on Shivam Dube's fortunes and if he will be a part of the playing XI. Prior to the start of the India vs UAE game, Morne Morkel did drop subtle hints about the Chennai Super Kings star.
ALSO READ | 'Our Players Are Ready': Ex-Team India Manager And UAE Coach Warns Gautam Gambhir Of An Upset In India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener
"For me, it's always important to see a guy like Shivam that can bowl four overs. It's about taking responsibility of putting quality work in there on the day when you're called upon by Surya to do the job. You’ve to be ready to do that. I'm always pushing for all-rounders to work hard on both skills. Sometimes guys can get a little bit naughty in practice and focus just on one. Here in this environment, we want to leave no stone unturned," said the India bowling coach.
ALSO READ | 'The Goal Is For The Team To Win': Shreyas Iyer Answers The Million Dollar Question, Breaks Silence On His 'Infamous' Asia Cup Snub
Dissecting India's Record In The T20I Asia Cup
India boast a very clinical record as far as the T20I Asia Cup is concerned. Two editions of the Asia Cup were played in the T20I format, and India had won one of them in 2016. India have played a total of 10 T20I games in the Asia Cup, and they have won eight out of them, which makes them one of the strongest sides in the tournament.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 9 September 2025 at 10:51 IST