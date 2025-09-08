'Our Players Are Ready': Ex-Team India Manager And UAE Coach Warns Gautam Gambhir Of An Upset In India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup is all set to start on September 9, 2025. The first match of the continental tournament is scheduled to be played on September 9, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The much-awaited match of the tournament will be played between India and the United Arab Emirates on September 10. India are not only the reigning champions but they also start the tournament as favourites.

UAE Coach Lalchand Rajput Hopes To Start Asia Cup On High

Former India manager Lalchand Rajput, who has been overseeing the UAE cricket team, is looking forward to the game against India. Lalchand Rajput was the Indian manager when the 'Men in Blue' lifted their inaugural World T20, which also had Gautam Gambhir in it. Both the teams are in Group A and unlike UAE, India haven't had a chance to play any T20I game as they recently finished playing a five-match Test series against England.

UAE recently played a tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, and they lost every single match. Former India player and the UAE coach Lalchand Rajput spoke about the India vs UAE clash and said that his team is ready to face the 'Men in Blue'.

"I think our players are ready. Everybody wants to play against India. They were the champions in the last World Cup. But it is a good opportunity to play against India. In T20s the team that plays better on the given day will win. A single batter or bowler can win you the game. We will play fearless cricket. Our batting is strong, we have good spinners in our bowling unit. The players have experience of playing in the UAE," said Lalchand Rajput while speaking to ANI.

UAE's Asia Cup Schedule (Group Stage Matches)

September 10, 2025: India vs United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 15, 2025: United Arab Emirates vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 17, 2025: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2025 In A Nutshell