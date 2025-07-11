Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy as BCCI Not Ready to Travel to Dhaka For Crucial ACC Meet

Updated 11 July 2025 at 11:21 IST
Asia Cup 2025: The upcoming Asia Cup is in jeopardy after the Board of Control of Cricket in India made it clear that they are not willing to travel to Dhaka for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council meet. The meet has been called to finalise the schedule and the venues. But, with BCCI showing reluctance, it is going to be interesting to see what happens. The BCCI is not willing to go to Bangladesh due to the existing tensions with them.
It is highly possible that India may completely pull out of the tournament if the venue for the ACC meet is not changed. And without India's participation, it will be hard to convince sponsors and the revenue will also take a hit.
“BCCI has informed the ACC about its unwillingness to send its office bearers to Dhaka. Everyone in the ACC knows the geopolitical situation in the Indian subcontinent. It is rather insensitive for the ACC to organise such an important meeting (in Dhaka),” a BCCI official said as quoted by TOI.
After India gave refuge to former Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, Bangladesh started distancing themselves from India and started developing their closeness with Pakistan. This irked India and now they are not willing to travel to Dhaka. As per reports, many cricketing boards are in talks with the BCCI and are ready to come up with another plan in August. For example, the scheduled bilateral series with Bangladesh has been postponed and reports state that the BCCI is in talks with Sri Lanka Cricket and the two nations could organise a bilateral series in that window.
