Big Setback For England at Lord's, Injured Ben Stokes 'Not Seen' Since Stumps; Will he Miss Remainder of 3rd Test?

England vs India: If the Indian team is sweating over Rishabh Pant's fitness, it is nothing different in the other camp as Ben Stokes seemed to have picked up a groin injury, for which he received treatment on the ground as well. But since stumps, he has not been seen as Ollie Pope revealed and that is concerning. Pope hopes there is some magic and he takes the field on Day 2.

‘Fingers crossed’

"Fingers crossed he can do something magic and come back strong," Pope said of Stokes.

"I've not seen him since, so fingers crossed there's nothing too serious. But clearly we've got a big Test over the next four days and we've got a big two (at Old Trafford and The Oval) coming up as well, so it is important to try and manage him."

Stokes is a crucial member in the English set up and if he misses the remainder of the Lord's Test, it could be catastrophic for the hosts with the series level 1-1. In the opening day of the third Test, Stokes played a gritty knock in which he scored 39 and is unbeaten at the moment.

ALSO READ: Siraj Takes A Snappy Dig Towards Joe Root As England Plays It Safe

Will he Come Out to Bat on Day 3?