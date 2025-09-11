Asia Cup 2025: Coach Morne Morkel Applauds India’s Bowling Masterclass After Convincing Win Over UAE

Asia Cup 2025: Team India opened its Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominant nine-wicket win over the hosts, the UAE, on Wednesday. The bowling unit pulled off a surreal outing as they dismissed all the opposition's batters by the 14th over. It was a commanding way to open the campaign as it had set the tone.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel expressed delight over India's bowling performance, highlighting that the perseverance during their training sessions helped them succeed against the UAE.

Team India Bowling Coach Lavishes Praise On Kuldeep Yadav-Bowling Unit

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, perfectly responded to the UAE's early run blitz. Indian bowlers outshone themselves, with Kuldeep Yadav making a statement with his incredible 4/7 bowling spell.

The Men in Blue's bowling brilliance heaped praise from the team bowling coach, Morne Morkel, who pointed out that they concentrated on developing their flow in the game and bringing the intensity.

"A very solid start by the boys with the ball tonight. We haven't played a lot of wide-ball cricket for a while, so I thought that leading into the game, our preparation was very focused. I think that is one thing that we did exceptionally well.

"I think that is our conversation going into the game, was to find our feet, put a lot of energy, bring a bit of body language, when we have the ball in our hands, and yeah, we nailed the first half," Morne Morkel said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Team India Open Asia Cup 2025 With Utter Dominance Against The UAE

Team India elected to bowl first and reigned supreme with the ball. Apart from Kuldeep Yadav's stunning 4/7 spell, all-rounder Shivam Dube rolled his golden arm to pull off a 3/7 spell to dismantle the UAE batters.

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy also contributed by picking a wicket each, and the UAE were bowled out for just 57 runs.

With 58 runs to win, India's openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India the ideal start they needed. Abhishek's 16-ball 30 set the tone, with Shubman Gill scoring an unbeaten 9-ball 20.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav helped towards the end with a superior flick six, and India wrapped up the game in just 4.3 overs. The entire match ended in just 17 overs.