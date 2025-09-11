Injury Concerns Deepen For South Africa, Key Proteas Bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj Likely To Miss Upcoming Pakistan Tour

With less than a month left for the Pakistan tour, South Africa suffered an injury blow as key Proteas bowlers are likely to miss their upcoming Test matches in the 2025-2027 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a hamstring injury at a training session ahead of South Africa's T20I series against England. Coincidentally, at the same time, spinner Keshav Maharaj also sustained a groin injury during training.

Earlier in the WTC 2025 final match, both Ngidi and Maharaj played a crucial role and helped South Africa clinch a five-wicket victory over Australia in the summit clash.

South Africa will tour Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting from October 12, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Nandre Burger Replaces Lungi Ngidi In T20I Series Against England

South Africa Cricket released an official statement, stating that Ngidi will miss the ongoing T20I series against England after sustaining a blow to his right hamstring.

"Proteas Men’s fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the T20 International (T20I) series against England with a right hamstring strain. He sustained the injury during training on Tuesday at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, and subsequent scans confirmed its extent. Ngidi will return home on Thursday," South Africa Cricket stated in a statement as quoted by ICC.

South Africa Cricket also confirmed that speedster Nandre Burger will be replacing Ngidi in the Proteas squad for the white-ball series. Burger will join the South African squad for the second T20I match in Manchester.

"Nandre Burger has been named as his replacement and will join the squad ahead of the second T20I in Manchester," it added.

South Africa Start T20I Series Against England With A Win

South Africa clinched a 14-run victory over England in the rain-affected first T20I match of the series, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, on Wednesday, September 10.