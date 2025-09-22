Shubman Gill, Unlike Virat Kohli, is Better Off Staying Calm Rather Than Getting Engaged in a Banter

Asia Cup 2025: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation and is someone youngsters look upto. Kohli is Delhi-born and he is aggressive. Kohli has found a way to show everyone time and again that he plays best when being sledged by his opponents - something similar to Novak Djokovic or Gautam Gambhir. But not everyone can do that. Others may get carried away, throwing their wicket.

Gill is Gill, Not Kohli!

Shubman Gill is often compared to Kohli as most reckon the Punjab-born is the latter's successor. That is exactly how India's Test captain is being branded. He usually sports a calm demenour, but on Sunday - fans got to see the other side of Gill. Pakistan's Haris Rauf got chirpy at Abhishek Sharma, trying to break his concentration. This did not get down well with Gill, who was at the non-striker's end. And then when Gill got the strike, he hit a boundary off Rauf and then he had a few words to say to Rauf as Abhishek too joined it. Before things could escalate, the umpires intervened and calmed things down. But soon after that Gill perished as he was cleaned up by Faheem Ashraf. One felt that the banter with Rauf was playing in his mind and that caused the lapse in concentration.