Hardik Pandya 2.0 Loading? Gautam Gambhir Should Get Full Credit For Making Shivam Dube Bowl in T20Is

Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya belongs to a special breed of cricketers in India, very rarely found. He can bat like a proper top-order batter and can bowl fast and at times can also bowl with the new ball - a true asset to have. Time and again, Hardik used to get compared to the legendary Kapil Dev for obvious reasons. But, while Hardik had already established himself as one of the finest allrounder's in the world - there was Shivam Dube who was doing something similar.

Gambhir Deserves Credit For Dube's Rise

Unfortunately, Dube, who can bowl at a decent pace - was not used for his bowling in the IPL because of the Impact Player's rule. For his IPL franchise, he was used as a pure batter. But once Gautam Gambhir took charge of the team, he has focussed on getting the batters to roll their arms over. In the ongoing Asia Cup, Dube has been bowling consistently in all games and is coming through well. With Dube bowling and also doing what he does with the bat - he could become a big match-winner for India in T20s and an X-factor during the T20 World Cup, that takes place next year in India.

On Sunday, he bowled his full quota, conceding 33 runs. He also picked up a wicket. When he bowls, he gives options to his captain, which is invaluable in the T20 format.

India Play Bangladesh Next?