Updated 19 August 2025 at 15:40 IST

'Asia Cup or Bigg Boss Eviction?' Fans React After BCCI Appoints Shubman Gill as Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal Ignored

Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India finally announced the squad for the continental event and there were surprises.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Shubman Gill-Gautam Gambhir, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer
Shubman Gill-Gautam Gambhir, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer | Image: ANI/ICC
Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India on Tuesday afternoon announced the much-awaited squad for the continental event and there are major surprises. Reports had all along claimed that Shubman Gill will not find a spot in the side as the selectors did not want to disturb a settled top-order. But, Gill was picked and not just that - he was appointed as the vice-captain of the side. 

ALSO READ: Ajit Agarkar Breaks Silence On Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion From Asia Cup

BCCI Stuns us All!

Were there surprises? Yes, there were. Gill getting picked and then Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal get ignored. Fans are now reacting to the move by the selectors. Some reckon it is not fair for Iyer and Jaiswal. Here are some of the top reactions. 

Agarkar on Jaiswal: "It's very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Abhishek doing well, he can bowl as well - one of the two was going to miss out - same with Shreyas, not his fault".

India's Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Travelling Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel

Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 9 and it will be played in UAE. India play their opener on September 10. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on September 28. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 15:36 IST

