'Asia Cup or Bigg Boss Eviction?' Fans React After BCCI Appoints Shubman Gill as Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal Ignored

Updated 19 August 2025 at 15:40 IST
Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India on Tuesday afternoon announced the much-awaited squad for the continental event and there are major surprises. Reports had all along claimed that Shubman Gill will not find a spot in the side as the selectors did not want to disturb a settled top-order. But, Gill was picked and not just that - he was appointed as the vice-captain of the side.
Were there surprises? Yes, there were. Gill getting picked and then Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal get ignored. Fans are now reacting to the move by the selectors. Some reckon it is not fair for Iyer and Jaiswal. Here are some of the top reactions.
Agarkar on Jaiswal: "It's very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Abhishek doing well, he can bowl as well - one of the two was going to miss out - same with Shreyas, not his fault".
Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Travelling Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel
Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 9 and it will be played in UAE. India play their opener on September 10. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on September 28.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 15:36 IST