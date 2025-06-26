Assessing the Impact of Jasprit Bumrah's Absence After Leeds Debacle: 'Who Will Take The Responsibility Going Forward'

Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance with the ball couldn't save India from averting a defeat against India. Shubman Gill endured a difficult start to his captaincy career as England inflicted a five-wicket loss on the visitors in Leeds in the first Test.

Aakash Chopra Raised Questions On How Indian Bowlers Will Cope In Jasprit Bumrah's Absence

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, no other bowlers managed to live up to the expectations. The Headingley pitch didn't offer much for the pacers, but Bumrah stood tall and picked up a five-wicket haul, including the valuable wickets of Zak Crawley and Joe Root. India's over-reliance on their talismanic pacer paid the price as he didn't get the much-needed assurance from the other pacers. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna failed to live up to the expectations and questions have been raised about their productivity.

Keeping in mind his workload, Bumrah will not play all five Test matches in England this time. Aakash Chopra believes there is a dearth of bowlers in this current India squad who will take Bumrah's place in his absence. On his YouTube channel, he said, “I also remember Ishant Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lord's Test. When there are doubts about Bumrah's availability, who will take the responsibility going forward, because Mohammad Shami, I think that story is not over, but it is close to an ending. Mohammed Siraj is good, but he hasn't reached the rank of Bumrah or Shami.”

Rishabh Pant Shone Brightly In Gloomy Leeds