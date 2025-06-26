Jasprit Bumrah is The Most Overrated Bowler During Our Times. Here's Why

England vs India: Most reckon ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah should not be rested at Edgbaston as the visitors are already trailing in the ongoing series after the heartbreaking loss at Headingley. Well, we are down to this because Bumrah will reportedly feature in just three out of the five Test matches in the series due to workload issues. To say Bumrah is ‘overhyped’ and ‘overrated’ would be a tad-bit harsh, one would reckon.

Is Bumrah ‘Overhyped'?

Now, consider this - you are arguably the best fast bowler of the world - at least that is what the rankings indicate. You have 350 to defend, which is a big score to achieve for any side on the final day of the Test match. The overhead conditions are overcast, dark clouds - which means the conditions are in your favour. You are obviously expected to win your side the game.

What happens is the exact opposite. The world No. 1 bowler, with the conditions favouring him bowls 19 overs and picks up no wickets conceding 59 runs. How can this happen when you are expected to win your side the game?

Bumrah Fired in Australia, But…

There is no doubt Bumrah fired in Australia and delivered one of the best performances ever by a pacer in Australian soil. He picked up a total of 32 wickets. He also performed well in the first Test at Perth which India won to take the lead. But, eventually India lost the series 3-1.

Without a doubt Bumrah is a good bowler, but is he one of the best is still debatable after his Headingley show.