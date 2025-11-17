WATCH | Pat Cummins Participates In Bowling Drills With Australia Camp In Perth Ahead Of Ashes Test Series Opener

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins would have to sit out of the Ashes series opener fixture, but he hasn't slowed himself down in terms of preparations.

Ahead of the Perth Test, the Aussie fast bowler was seen with the team camp in a training session and rolled his hand with the ball as he underwent some drills.

It would be a significant update as Cricket Australia would have its full-time captain well-oiled and geared up for action for the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Pat Cummins Bowls In Proper Capacity In Perth

An iconic cricketing rivalry adds a new chapter to its saga as Australia and England lock horns in The Ashes. Two titanic red-ball sides will lock horns to reignite a clinical battle to claim the Ashes Trophy and the ultimate bragging rights.

Cricket Australia has some injury tussles as Pat Cummins, the primary Test skipper, has been ruled out of the first Test match. But the fast bowler has continued to grind and make himself fit for action for the second Ashes Test.

A video on the social media platform 'X' shows Pat Cummins bowling at proper capacity with Cricket Australia ahead of the Perth Test. Cummins was seen bowling to Marnus Labuschagne in the nets. Labuschagne is part of the main squad that will face England in the Ashes Test series.

For Australian cricket fans, it will be a sigh of relief as Cummins is up and running while continuing his recovery from lumbar back stress.

Expect Thrilling Action As Injured Australia Takes On A Motivated England

With no Pat Cummins in action for the first Test match between Australia and England, Scott Boland will step in for the premium fast bowler. Steve Smith is announced as the stand-in skipper for the opening fixture, which promises proper bounce and exceptional thrill in the game.

Australia and England will aim to go all guns blazing in the opening Test to seize an early advantage. The hosts might be bruised because of the injury concerns, but they aim to deliver quality red-ball cricket against their competitors in the English side.