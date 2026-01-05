Updated 5 January 2026 at 16:58 IST
AUS vs ENG: Travis Head Scripts History, Becomes Second Australian Batter To Register Elusive Milestone In Ashes Series
Star batter Travis Head scripted history as he became the second Australian batter to register an elusive feat in the Ashes Series.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Australia vs England: Steve Smith-led Australia have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fifth and final Test match of the Ashes 2025-2026 series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, from Sunday, January 4.
Australia have already retained the Ashes Series after winning the first two matches of the series against England. Currently, Australia are leading 3-1 against England in the Ashes 2025-26.
At Stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test match in Sydney, Australia, stood at 166/2 with Michael Neser (1*) and Travis Head (91*) unbeaten on the crease. Currently, the Aussies trail by 218 runs against England.
Advertisement
Travis Head Etches Name In Ashes Record Books
With a resilient knock, Travis Head etched his name in the history books. The left-handed batter became the second Australian batter in seven years to score 500-plus runs in a single Ashes Series.
Previously, Steve Smith had achieved the milestone. Smith scored 774 runs from four matches at an average of 110.57 during the 2019 edition of the Ashes.
Advertisement
In the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, Travis Head played five matches and nine innings, scoring 528 runs at a strike rate of 87.13 and an average of 66.00.
Travis Head also became the third Australian batter in the 21st century to achieve the landmark. Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey scored 57 runs at an average of 52.53 in the Ashes 2010-2011, becoming the first one to achieve the milestone.
ALSO READ: Michael Atherton Voices Concern Over Rare Neglect Of Specialist Spinners In Ashes 2025-26
Travis Head's Numbers In Test
Travis Head began his Test career against Pakistan in 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the Tests, Head played 65 matches and 110 innings, scoring 4491 runs at a strike rate of 69.50 and an average of 43.6. He scored 11 centuries and 21 half-centuries in the red-ball format for Australia.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 5 January 2026 at 16:58 IST