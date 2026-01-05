AUS vs ENG: Travis Head Scripts History, Becomes Second Australian Batter To Register Elusive Milestone In Ashes Series

Australia vs England: Steve Smith-led Australia have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fifth and final Test match of the Ashes 2025-2026 series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, from Sunday, January 4.

Australia have already retained the Ashes Series after winning the first two matches of the series against England. Currently, Australia are leading 3-1 against England in the Ashes 2025-26.

At Stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test match in Sydney, Australia, stood at 166/2 with Michael Neser (1*) and Travis Head (91*) unbeaten on the crease. Currently, the Aussies trail by 218 runs against England.

Advertisement

Travis Head Etches Name In Ashes Record Books

With a resilient knock, Travis Head etched his name in the history books. The left-handed batter became the second Australian batter in seven years to score 500-plus runs in a single Ashes Series.

Previously, Steve Smith had achieved the milestone. Smith scored 774 runs from four matches at an average of 110.57 during the 2019 edition of the Ashes.

Advertisement

In the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, Travis Head played five matches and nine innings, scoring 528 runs at a strike rate of 87.13 and an average of 66.00.

Travis Head also became the third Australian batter in the 21st century to achieve the landmark. Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey scored 57 runs at an average of 52.53 in the Ashes 2010-2011, becoming the first one to achieve the milestone.

Travis Head's Numbers In Test