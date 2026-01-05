Updated 5 January 2026 at 16:40 IST
WATCH | Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Spar With Words In Heated Ashes Moment On Day Two
Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne clashed in a heated exchange during day two of the final Ashes Test at the SCG, as tensions flared with Australia piling runs and England fighting for pride.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Australia vs England, Ashes 2026: Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne collided in a war of words on day two of the final Ashes Test match in Sydney. Tensions were flaring in the middle as England were scouring for a breakthrough while Australia were raking up runs during their innings.
Australia has clinched a series victory in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series with a solid 3-1 lead in the competition. England is fighting for pride at this stage, and secured a win in the anti-climactic Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne.
Tense Verbal Duel Between Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne Lights Up The SCG
Tensions between Australia and England sparked after Marnus Labuschagne and Ben Stokes had a heated exchange in the middle.
In the final ball of the 29th over, Travis Head smacked two consecutive boundaries, and frustration was imminent on Ben Stokes' face as he completed his spell.
Following the boundary, Marnus Labuschagne fired off some words to Ben Stokes, who did not take it lightly as he walked towards Marnus.
The England captain then put his arm around the Australia batter to listen to him closely, but the gesture did not seem friendly.
It looked like Stokes had told Labuschagne to "shut the f**k up" before he turned back to put his arm around the Aussie cricketer. Ben Stokes then pointed a finger gesture towards Labuschagne as he walked back.
Ben Stokes has The Last Laugh Over Marnus Labuschagne!
Marnus Labuschagne eventually perished at the hands of Ben Stokes, who tossed a wide delivery towards the Aussie batter. Labuschagne edged the ball towards Jacob Bethell at gully, and he completed a simple and firm catch.
The England captain dismissed Marnus Labuschagne just two runs before his half-century. Ben Stokes had a sinister gaze before he celebrated the dismissal with his teammates.
The second day's outing between Australia and England was exuberant, with the hosts putting up a brilliant batting display in the competition. Openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald started things off brilliantly, putting pressure on the English bowlers.
Head put up an unbeaten 91, displaying incredible grit and composure. Weatherald was brought down at 21, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 48 before being caught out. Both dismissals were taken by captain Ben Stokes.
Australia capped off day two brilliantly with Head and Michael Neser on strike, scoring 166/2 at stumps. The Steve Smith-led side is currently trailing by 218 runs.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 5 January 2026 at 16:40 IST