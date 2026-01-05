WATCH | Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Spar With Words In Heated Ashes Moment On Day Two

Australia vs England, Ashes 2026: Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne collided in a war of words on day two of the final Ashes Test match in Sydney. Tensions were flaring in the middle as England were scouring for a breakthrough while Australia were raking up runs during their innings.

Australia has clinched a series victory in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series with a solid 3-1 lead in the competition. England is fighting for pride at this stage, and secured a win in the anti-climactic Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne.

Tense Verbal Duel Between Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne Lights Up The SCG

Tensions between Australia and England sparked after Marnus Labuschagne and Ben Stokes had a heated exchange in the middle.

In the final ball of the 29th over, Travis Head smacked two consecutive boundaries, and frustration was imminent on Ben Stokes' face as he completed his spell.

Advertisement

Following the boundary, Marnus Labuschagne fired off some words to Ben Stokes, who did not take it lightly as he walked towards Marnus.

The England captain then put his arm around the Australia batter to listen to him closely, but the gesture did not seem friendly.

Advertisement

It looked like Stokes had told Labuschagne to "shut the f**k up" before he turned back to put his arm around the Aussie cricketer. Ben Stokes then pointed a finger gesture towards Labuschagne as he walked back.

Ben Stokes has The Last Laugh Over Marnus Labuschagne!

Marnus Labuschagne eventually perished at the hands of Ben Stokes, who tossed a wide delivery towards the Aussie batter. Labuschagne edged the ball towards Jacob Bethell at gully, and he completed a simple and firm catch.

The England captain dismissed Marnus Labuschagne just two runs before his half-century. Ben Stokes had a sinister gaze before he celebrated the dismissal with his teammates.

The second day's outing between Australia and England was exuberant, with the hosts putting up a brilliant batting display in the competition. Openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald started things off brilliantly, putting pressure on the English bowlers.

Head put up an unbeaten 91, displaying incredible grit and composure. Weatherald was brought down at 21, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 48 before being caught out. Both dismissals were taken by captain Ben Stokes.