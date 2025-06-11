Aiden Markram Takes Stunning Low Catch to Send Cameron Green Packing Off Kagiso Rabada During WTC Final 2025 | WATCH VIDEO

WTC Final 2025: The much-awaited World Test Championship final got underway after Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first at Lord's on Wednesday. After a quiet period, Kagiso Rabada started firing. After drawing first blood to send Usman Khawaja packing, Rabada struck again. The SA pacer picked up the crucial wicket of Cameron Green. It was a scintillating catch from Aiden Markram that brought an end to Green's stay. In fact, Rabada picked both the wickets in the same over.

It was a tough catch as the ball was dropping on Markram. It was a sharp-low catch. All Green could score was four as he lasted merely three balls. The slip catching from SA has been top-notch till now.

Here is the clip of the brilliant catch from Markram which has now surfaced on social space.

"Looks like a good pitch. Too late to change the team, we have selected the best combination. All 15 of us are confident. We all have had some allegiance to Lord's, the emotion will hit us when the anthems stat playing," Bavuma at the toss.

Meanwhile, Australia are already reeling early on in the game. They are already two-down and are in desperate need of a partnership. Steve Smith has walked in to join opener Marnus Labuschagne. Smith and Labuschagne are key for Australia at this point of time. As we speak, Australia are 26 for two. There is not much swing in this pitch, but yes, there is a lot of seam movement and that is what the two South African seamers are looking to exploit.