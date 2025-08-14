AUS vs SA: Injury Issues Continue to Mount For Australia, Three Players Ruled Out From The Remaining T20Is and ODIs Of The Series

AUS vs SA: After a long and gruelling season of Test cricket, white ball cricket has started to gain prominence. All the cricketing nations are busy in preparing for the World T20 that will be played next year. Australia, in particular, have had a very busy year so far. They started the year with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, then went on to play the World Test Championship Final, then they played three Test matches and five T20Is against the West Indies before heading to the South Africa tour.

The Proteas, on the other hand, scripted history this year by winning the World Test Championship 2027 Final. As far as the South African team goes, they've had an impressive run in the recent times. They came very close to winning the men's T20 WC and the women's T20 WC, but faltered in the final stages of the game. As Australia gradually prepare for the upcoming World T20, they now have a couple of injury issues to deal with.

Injury Issues At Plenty For Australia

The ongoing South Africa vs Australia series has produced some great cricketing action so far. Both Australia and South Africa have won one match each in the three-match T20I series. The fate of the series will be decided in the third and the final T20I of the series that will be played on August 16, 2025 at the Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns.

Unfortunately for Australia, they will be without the services of Mitchell Owen who sustained a concussion after being hit on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada in Darwin. Owen will now have to serve the mandatory stand-down period of at least 12 days which will force him to miss his ODI debut. All-rounder Matt Short and seamer Lance Morris are also set to miss the upcoming ODI series. Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, and Matt Kuhnemann have now been called into the squad.

Updated Australia ODI squad