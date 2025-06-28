AUS vs WI: Suspense Around Steve Smith's Return To Fitness Continues To Mount As Australia Look To Win Series Against West Indies In Grenada

Updated 28 June 2025 at 14:39 IST
Australia tour of West Indies: Australia has started the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 cycle on a winning note. The Aussies defeated the Caribbean team by 159 runs in the opening Test of the AUS vs WI series. The second match of the series will start from July 3, 2025, and will be played at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. There were a lot of question marks about the Australian team, especially after Steve Smith's injury and the sacking of Marnus Labuschagne, but the Aussies have come out with flying colors.
Australia missed out narrowly on their second World Test Championship win as they were defeated by South Africa in the summit clash. Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Beau Webster lived up to the chances and steered Australia's ship when the going got tough. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Steve Smith might be completely fit and might join the Australian squad by June 29, 2025.
Skipper of the Australian Test, Pat Cummins, had said that Smith had started to hit a few balls in the lead-up to the second Test. The Aussie stalwart was going through his rehab and in the process missed the first Test match of the series. "He's had a few hits over in New York, which I think was with a tennis ball and an incredi-ball. I think his wound is looking good, so the next stage is to come over here and hit some balls in the nets. So we'll know more over the next few days," said the Australian captain after his side defeated the West Indies to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Australia was forced to play both Steve Smith and Josh Inglis in the first AUS vs WI Test match. Unfortunately, the opening Test match of the series did not go as planned for Inglis. The wicketkeeper-batsman could score only 17 runs from both the innings. Alex Carey, who had a dismal outing in the first innings, managed to score 65 runs in the second innings. Carey has been a part of the Australian Test team for a very long time, and he is expected to keep his place in the side.
