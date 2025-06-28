AUS vs WI: Suspense Around Steve Smith's Return To Fitness Continues To Mount As Australia Look To Win Series Against West Indies In Grenada

Australia tour of West Indies: Australia has started the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 cycle on a winning note. The Aussies defeated the Caribbean team by 159 runs in the opening Test of the AUS vs WI series. The second match of the series will start from July 3, 2025, and will be played at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. There were a lot of question marks about the Australian team, especially after Steve Smith's injury and the sacking of Marnus Labuschagne, but the Aussies have come out with flying colors.

Steve Smith's Match Fitness Under The Scanner

Australia missed out narrowly on their second World Test Championship win as they were defeated by South Africa in the summit clash. Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Beau Webster lived up to the chances and steered Australia's ship when the going got tough. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Steve Smith might be completely fit and might join the Australian squad by June 29, 2025.

Skipper of the Australian Test, Pat Cummins, had said that Smith had started to hit a few balls in the lead-up to the second Test. The Aussie stalwart was going through his rehab and in the process missed the first Test match of the series. "He's had a few hits over in New York, which I think was with a tennis ball and an incredi-ball. I think his wound is looking good, so the next stage is to come over here and hit some balls in the nets. So we'll know more over the next few days," said the Australian captain after his side defeated the West Indies to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Josh Inglis Likely To Lose His Place In Australian XI