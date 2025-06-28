'Aap Kuch Jeete Nahi Hain': Gautam Gambhir's Old Video Criticizing Ravi Shastri For Rating India's 2018 BGT Win Highly Resurfaces Online

Once known as the best Test team in the world and one of the most competitive traveling Test teams, mighty India has fallen from grace in the longest format of the game. Things have gotten to such a stage that India is struggling to win even one overseas game. The young Indian team saw five different batsmen score centuries in the opening Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series but still managed to find a way to lose the game. India's biggest problem has been their bowling and the over-dependence on Jasprit Bumrah in overseas conditions.

Before the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, it was well established that Bumrah will play only three Test matches in the series. The star pacer has been struggling with injury issues in the past, and the team management is trying to manage his workload in such a grueling series. After India's loss to England in the first Test, a video of Gautam Gambhir has resurfaced online in which he doesn't seem very impressed with India's former coach Ravi Shastri.

Gautam Takes A Jibe At Ravi Shastri: Watch Video

Ravi Shastri was the Head Coach of the Indian Team till 2021 and was later succeeded by Rahul Dravid. In this particular video, Gambhir is taking a jibe at Shastri, calling India the best traveling Test team in the world. The duo of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli had transformed India's Test team. Shastri also went to the heights of saying that India's series victory against Australia in 2018-19 was greater than India winning the 1983 World Cup.

In the video, Gambhir does say that Ravi Shastri did not win anything except the 1985 World Series, but the fact of the matter is that Shastri was also a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Gautam Gambhir's Numbers As The Test Coach Of India