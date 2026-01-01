Australia Announces 15-Man Squad For Final Ashes Test In Sydney; Usman Khawaja Named, Todd Murphy Also Drafted In

Australian players celebrate the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne | Image: AP

Ashes 2025: Ahead of the fifth and final Test match between Australia and England at The Ashes, Cricket Australia has unveiled its squad for the Sydney Test.

England is playing for pride and will be confident following the victory in the Boxing Day Test. Australia, on the other hand, will aim to finish the series on a high note under Steve Smith's leadership.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy has been named in the squad for the hosts. The off-spinner replaces Nathan Lyon, and he will bank on his Sheffield experience to shine against England Cricket.

Australia Name 15-Man Squad For Final Ashes Test In Sydney

Australia has announced its 15-man squad for the upcoming Ashes Test in Sydney. The fifth and final Test will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), in which Steve Smith will lead the side in Pat Cummins' absence.

The regular skipper failed to recover in time from a lower back injury. He featured in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, but opted out of the remaining series. Cummins is now focusing on making a comeback in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Amid retirement speculations, veteran batter Usman Khawaja has also been selected in the squad. Off-spinner Toddy Murphy has also been drafted into the 15-man pool, replacing the injured Nathan Lyon in the unit.

Australia's 15-Man Squad For Sydney Test: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

ENG Battle For Pride, While AUS Aim To End Series On A High

The Aussies have already clinched a series victory with three consecutive victories in the competition. A 3-0 start helped the hosts reclaim the urn, while England struggled to recover from their shoddy performance.

However, England Cricket salvaged a victory in the Boxing Day Test, handing Australia their first defeat against them in a men's Test on home soil in nearly 15 years. 36 wickets fell across the Test match, which lasted for two days in Melbourne.