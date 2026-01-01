Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja To Address Test Future and Retirement Rumours Before Sydney Test

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates his fifty runs during play on day one of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide | Image: AP

Usman Khawaja will break his silence over his Test future in Sydney ahead of the final Ashes Test at the SCG. There is uncertainty about the Australian cricketer's future in Test cricket, as rumours and speculation have claimed that the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney could be his final international red-ball outing.

It has been a topsy-turvy situation for Usman Khawaja lately. In the ongoing Ashes series, Australia's de facto opener in red-ball cricket has been playing out of position after suffering back spasms. Usman Khawaja hasn't been at his best for the past two years, with speculation clouding his future in international Test cricket.

According to 7 News Sydney, Usman Khawaja will address the retirement speculations and offer an update on his future in Test cricket by holding a press conference ahead of the Sydney Test. He will address his plans and provide clarity about his future in the game.

Usman Khawaja did not come out to bat in the second innings of the Perth Ashes Test after suffering back spasms, with Jake Weatherald replacing him at the opening spot.

He missed out on the Brisbane Test due to injury and was also left out of the Adelaide Test before being recalled at the last minute to replace Steve Smith at the number four spot.

In the three Ashes Tests he has played, Usman Khawaja has picked up 153 runs in the five innings he has played. He has averaged 30.60 and also struck a half-century in one match.

Australia Head Coach Shunned Concerns Over Usman Khawaja's Retirement

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has opened up about the rumours surrounding Usman Khawaja and said that there is no indication from his end that the veteran Australian opener will retire from Test cricket following the Sydney Ashes Test.

Coach McDonald added that there have been no conversations between them as he is with his family and having a couple of days off.

"We've been really clear that we haven't had a conversation. The speculation has been from the external. He's with his family at the moment, having a couple of days off.

"We'll build in Sydney, and we're always having conversations with players about where they are and speaking with them directly. And there's no indication at my end that he's calling it in Sydney," Andrew McDonald said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.