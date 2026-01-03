Australia Chief Selector Teases Surprising Glenn Maxwell Role for T20 World Cup: 'I've Seen Him Do It'

T20 World Cup 2026: Australia's chief selector, George Bailey, has outlined a potential role for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to kick off from February 7.

George Bailey Reveals New Role For Glenn Maxwell

George Bailey revealed that there's a chance Glenn Maxwell might keep the wickets if necessary in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Maxwell hasn't kept the wickets in the last 15 years of his professional career, but performed the role in junior cricket and a one-off match for an Australian six-a-side team at the 2009 Hong Kong Sixes.

While speaking to the reporters, George Bailey showered praise on Maxwell, calling him a natural cricketer. He added that the all-rounder kept the wickets when he was younger.

"I've seen him [Glenn Maxwell] do it. He's a natural; he did it [Wicket keeping] when he was younger," Bailey said as quoted by cricket.au.

"It's the balance of those sort of day-to-day injuries where a player might just be missing for one (game) versus a more serious injury, and then how long that is, and can you carry someone?" he added.

Australia To Kick Off T20 WC Voyage on Feb 11

Australia have opted for a spin-heavy squad for the upcoming prestigious ICC event. Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Aussies in the T20 World Cup 2026. Shockingly, Australia have added only one wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad. Josh Inglis is the only wicketkeeper who has been added to the squad.

Australia have been placed in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

The prestigious ICC tournament will begin on February 7. Meanwhile, Australia will kick off their voyage on February 11 against Ireland. In their second fixture, the Aussies will play against Zimbabwe on February 13.