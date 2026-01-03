Bangladesh Cricket Board Plans To Petition ICC For T20 World Cup Venue Reconsideration After KKR Release Mustafizur Rahman From IPL Squad: Report

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is planning to approach the ICC to reconsider a venue change in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, slated to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are scheduled to play three group stage matches in Kolkata, followed by one in Mumbai.

The development comes in the aftermath of KKR releasing Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. India and Bangladesh's relations have taken a severe hit after the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Mymensingh last month. Apart from Dipu Chandra's death, there have been several reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

A BCB official confirmed they are set to approach the ICC, as there is a security concern for Bangladeshi players.

A BCB official was quoted as per Telecom Asia Sport.“I cannot make any comment regarding the release of Mustafizur as this is their internal matter, but as far as taking part in the World Cup is concerned, it is an ICC event, and they will make the final call after taking everything into consideration."

