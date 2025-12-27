Australia Stare At Another Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Star Batter Faces Race Against Time After Sustaining Injury In BBL

Australia have been hit with multiple injury issues lately and it has affected them in many ways. The Aussies operated without Josh Hazlewood in the ongoing Ashes, they also lost the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins in the high-profile series. Despite losing their key players to injuries, Australia somehow managed to win the Ashes comfortably, but they have a larger assignment that awaits them, the World T20.

The 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in the month of February-March and Australia will want to prepare well and win the marquee tournament for the second time, but a couple of injury scares might dent their preparations.

Tim David Sustains Hamstring Injury

Australia are staring at yet another injury scare ahead of the upcoming 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup. Star batter Tim David is currently locked in a battle against time to get himself up and running for the multi-nation tournament. David picked up a hamstring injury during a clash against the Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League.

The batter picked up the injury while he was batting and had already scored 42 off just 28 deliveries. David had to later leave the field on the advice of the medical staff. The Aussie batter has had his share of struggles with injuries. This is David's second hamstring injury this year. He did play the T20I series against West Indies earlier this year but featured only in two matches.

"I just felt a little bit of something when I was trying to come back for two. It's not ideal, but I didn't want to make it worse and had full faith in the boys to get us home. We'll wait and see," David said after the match.

The Tim David Effect