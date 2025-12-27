'Hope Australia Gets The Same Scrutiny': English Legend Leaves Internet Divided After 20 Wickets Fall On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Ashes Test

The ongoing 2025-26 Ashes has completed a strange cycle of its own. Just like the first Test match in Perth, a lot is being spoken about the surface that is being used in the Boxing Day Test match that is being played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The lively and green MCG wicket caused troubles for both the Australian and English batters and a total of 20 wickets fell, which has once again reignited the debate around an ideal Test match pitch.

Australia have already won The Ashes 3-0 and as far as England are concerned, they need to win the last two Test matches of the series, not just to provide some sense of solace to themselves, but to also stay alive in the race to play the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025.

Kevin Pietersen Reignites The Pitch vs Batters Debate

Ex-English player Kevin Pietersen has been quite vocal about many things in and around the game. After England succumbed to poor batting and lost The Ashes opener in Perth, Pietersen was the first one to reiterate the importance of reviving the dying art of Test match batting.

Ex-players from both sides, including Stuart Broad and Glenn McGrath, have criticised the MCG pitch, but the fall of 20 wickets on the first day is also to be blamed on the technical shortcomings of the batters from both teams.

"India ALWAYS gets hammered when wickets fall like crazy on day 1 of a Test and so I hope that Australia gets the same scrutiny! Fair is fair!" wrote Kevin Pietersen on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Pietersen's comments have now left the internet divided, and many of them also blamed impatient batting.

Here Are The Reactions

England Look To Reclaim Lost Glory